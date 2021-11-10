CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.36

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.30. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 18,158 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 15.41%.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.