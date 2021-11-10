Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) versus Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Financial Analysis

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32% Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock 12.70% 213.52% 6.97%

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cellcom Israel and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.53 -$53.00 million ($0.20) -20.45 Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock $6.85 billion 1.34 $847.49 million $1.01 9.07

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel. Cellcom Israel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock beats Cellcom Israel on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations. The Moscow Fixed Line segment covers the results of fixed line operations carried out in Moscow by the Group’s subsidiary. The Ukraine segment includes mobile and fixed line operations carried out across multiple regions of Ukraine. The MTS Bank segment represents the results of banking services rendered to customers across regions of Russia. The company was founded in October 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

