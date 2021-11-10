CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 171.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 52,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRPB opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

