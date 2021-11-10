Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.24. 423,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,308. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $271,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $325,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,948. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castle Biosciences stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.