Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.
NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.24. 423,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,308. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 0.47. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15.
In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $325,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,948. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
CSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
