Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.24. 423,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,308. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 0.47. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $325,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,948. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castle Biosciences stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

