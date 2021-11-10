Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey Sells 30,312 Shares

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carter’s stock opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.96 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after purchasing an additional 685,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 44.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,676 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $33,367,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 4,687.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,616 shares during the period.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

