Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

