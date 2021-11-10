Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 87.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,499,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after buying an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,026,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 10,736.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

