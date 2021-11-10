Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,534,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,588,000 after purchasing an additional 341,708 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $3,194,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,600,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,574,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

NYSE:NSA opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.