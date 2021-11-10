Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 169.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.12.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $186.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.92 and a 200 day moving average of $166.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

