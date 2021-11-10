Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,701,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

