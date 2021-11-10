Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Roblox by 174.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

RBLX stock opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $109.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $81.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,267 shares of company stock worth $51,535,343.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

