Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on the stock.

Shares of CCL opened at GBX 1,607.40 ($21.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.72 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,575 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,797.66. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,890.20 ($24.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

