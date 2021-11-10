CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LOTZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. 4,855,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,620. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarLotz stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CarLotz were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOTZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

