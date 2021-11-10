Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CRBU traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. 229,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,679. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.83.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

CRBU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner purchased 114,860 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 125,825 shares of company stock valued at $250,027.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.