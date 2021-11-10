CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.410-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$897 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.93 million.CarGurus also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.28-0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,019,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,773. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $1,526,465.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 620,778 shares of company stock worth $20,495,975. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

