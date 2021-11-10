Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.34. 17,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,267. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.78. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.73.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

