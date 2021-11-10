Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Generac were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac stock opened at $439.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $444.48 and a 200-day moving average of $402.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.56 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.