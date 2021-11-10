Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 21,268 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 62.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,268 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in News were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 2,486.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in News by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of News by 274.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

NWSA stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

