Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 118,000 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 81.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

