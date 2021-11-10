Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $516,000 Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,811 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after buying an additional 599,249 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $171.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

