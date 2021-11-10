Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Youdao were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Youdao by 900.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Youdao by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at $296,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Youdao alerts:

DAO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Youdao presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49. Youdao, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.32 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.