California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.77 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of RLI worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in RLI by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,507,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RLI by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,981,000 after acquiring an additional 170,655 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in RLI by 18.0% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 125,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RLI by 11.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,556 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLI. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.72. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

