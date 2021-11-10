Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan Sells 2,626 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Caleres stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.41 million, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 2.59. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -46.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAL shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Caleres by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.