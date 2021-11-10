Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan Sells 19,200 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CAL stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 285,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,515. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $14,527,000. Six Columns Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth about $7,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caleres by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 264,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 236,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
Caleres Company Profile
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
