Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan Sells 19,200 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CAL stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 285,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,515. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $14,527,000. Six Columns Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth about $7,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caleres by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 264,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 236,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

