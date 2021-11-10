Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

CLBS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 402,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,304. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 271,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.