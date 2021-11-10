CAE (CAE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CAE (NYSE: CAE) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2021 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

11/1/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

9/27/2021 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 135,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,733. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.70. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

