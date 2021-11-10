Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,040 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 568.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

