BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Gap Up to $8.36

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $9.27. BTRS shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 14,351 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTRS. Bank of America began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark L. Shifke purchased 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $8,374,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $1,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $2,692,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $4,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

