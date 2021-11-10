Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $72.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock. Brookfield Asset Management traded as high as $62.19 and last traded at $61.84, with a volume of 6607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

BAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Value Investments LP lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,383,855,000 after purchasing an additional 789,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,996,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,650,000 after acquiring an additional 212,211 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,722,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,406,000 after acquiring an additional 264,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

