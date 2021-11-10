Brokerages Set Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) PT at $32.75

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 902,000 shares of company stock worth $21,293,060 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Ping Identity by 18.2% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 100,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ping Identity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 236.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PING traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,768,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

