Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Target Price at $120.63

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.88.

Several analysts have commented on CHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.05. The stock had a trading volume of 261,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,445. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $152.74.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $845,770.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,323 shares of company stock worth $3,005,337 over the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

