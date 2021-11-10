Brokerages Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT at $24.14

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several research firms recently commented on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.05.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

