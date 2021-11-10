Brokerages Set Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT at $230.25

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNAF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.05. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $175.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.69.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

