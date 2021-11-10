Brokerages Expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Announce -$1.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will report ($1.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.43). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($4.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.93) to ($5.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRTX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul purchased 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRTX stock traded down $15.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.15. 35,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,421. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.73. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $91.04 and a 1 year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

