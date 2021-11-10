Brokerages Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.58. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

CWK traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,370. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $917,590.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,045,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,373,706. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,135,000 after acquiring an additional 109,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,817 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,819,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,481,000 after purchasing an additional 309,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,908,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 588,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $68,421,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.