Brokerages Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.15. 11,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

