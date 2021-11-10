Brokerages Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Post $0.56 EPS

Brokerages forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. TriNet Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

TriNet Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.47. The stock had a trading volume of 197,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.35. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.18.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $231,865.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $42,471.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,210 shares of company stock worth $11,668,718. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,471,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after buying an additional 166,978 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after buying an additional 149,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

