Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. The Wendy’s reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,982,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,369. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Wendy’s (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.