Brokerages Anticipate Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diginex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.26). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diginex.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price target on shares of Diginex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Diginex by 231.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,105,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diginex by 172.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 476,623 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diginex during the first quarter worth about $3,132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Diginex by 46.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,832 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Diginex by 36.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQOS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,263. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48. Diginex has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

