Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $640.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.71.

AVGO opened at $557.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $360.36 and a 12 month high of $563.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $4,984,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

