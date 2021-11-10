Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $640.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.71.
AVGO opened at $557.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $360.36 and a 12 month high of $563.89.
In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $4,984,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
