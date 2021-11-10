Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will post $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $9.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,819. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 306,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,212,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 193,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,770,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

