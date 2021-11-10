Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $7,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,496,000 after purchasing an additional 236,011 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,733 shares of company stock worth $3,450,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $143.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.95. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.06, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.