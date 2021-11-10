Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 130.86% and a negative net margin of 9,449.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of BBI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. 6,986,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.07. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

