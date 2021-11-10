Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 130.86% and a negative net margin of 9,449.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
Shares of BBI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. 6,986,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.07. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Brickell Biotech Company Profile
Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.
