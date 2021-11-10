Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 450 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after purchasing an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,429 shares of company stock worth $58,650,625. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,476. The company has a market capitalization of $251.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

