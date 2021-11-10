Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 2,791 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,122,000 after acquiring an additional 411,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 246,033 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after purchasing an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.28.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.29. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,286. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.