Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,539,000 after purchasing an additional 224,131 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 390,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 433,574 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

