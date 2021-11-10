Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.38. 6,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,232. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $115.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $266.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

