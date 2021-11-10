BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $37.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC set a $23.76 target price on shares of BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

BP stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,506,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,402,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85. BP has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BP will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 66.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BP by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 137,726 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 6.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,156,000 after buying an additional 40,917 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

