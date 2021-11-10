Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Bowleven (LON:BLVN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of BLVN stock opened at GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £9.05 million and a P/E ratio of -5.40. Bowleven has a one year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Bowleven
