Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Bowleven (LON:BLVN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of BLVN stock opened at GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £9.05 million and a P/E ratio of -5.40. Bowleven has a one year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Bowleven

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

